



Zulu Defence, a Bangalore-based defence technology start-up, is gaining recognition for its cutting-edge advancements in air defence aerial systems. The company specializes in developing tactical air defence solutions for national security, with a focus on combat air defence applications. Zulu Defence has a team with extensive experience in aviation, drone technology, computer vision, AI, software development, and ammunition. They have made significant progress in the field of drones in India and are on the verge of enabling meaningful impact on drones and anti-drones solutions.





The company's purpose-built air defence solutions, including the Deployable Recce & Attack Platform (DRAP) and the Portable Reconnaissance System (PRS), showcase their commitment to revolutionizing the field of air defence. With recent seed funding and recognition, Zulu Defence is poised to make a significant impact in the national security and defence sector.





Key Advancements And Technologies





Zulu Defence has developed several ground breaking technologies and products in the field of air defence systems. These advancements include:





1.Purpose-built Air Defence Solutions: Zulu Defence goes beyond simply making drones and focuses on developing purpose-built air defence solutions.





2. Deployable Recce & Attack Platform (DRAP): DRAP is a hovering munition system powered by computer vision. It is a flying weapon with a payload capacity of up to 5kg, offering versatility in modern warfare.





3. Portable Reconnaissance System (PRS): Zulu Defence has developed HOVERBEE, a breakthrough PRS that provides rapid situational awareness. It can be launched and recovered by hand and offers a compact and agile solution for reconnaissance missions.





4. Tactical Grade UAS Platform: Zulu Defence has created a tactical grade unmanned aerial system (UAS) platform that can be deployed in less than 2 minutes. It has a flight time of 90 minutes, long range capabilities, and AI-assisted object identification and target tracking.





These advancements demonstrate Zulu Defence's commitment to pushing boundaries and revolutionizing air defence systems.





Funding And Recognition





Zulu Defence has received recognition and funding for its innovative technologies. The company recently closed a $750,000 seed funding round led by Finvolve, a B2B wealth management firm. The start-up has built patentable technology that can address the needs of the Indian Armed Forces and the global market. Zulu Defence aims to expand its footprint globally with the funding infusion.





