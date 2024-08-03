



New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu approved 103 gallantry awards to armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel on the eve of the 78th Independence Day.





The list of awards includes four Kirti Chakras, 18 Shaurya Chakras, 63 Sena Medals, one Bar to Sena Medal, 11 Nao Sena Medals and six Vayu Sena Medals.





Of these, nine have been awarded posthumously — three Kirti Chakras, four Shaurya Chakras and two Sena Medals.





This year’s Kirti Chakra awardees include three Army personnel and a superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu is the only living recipient of Kirti Chakra this time. These are the four awardees of India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award:





Colonel Manpreet Singh





Colonel Singh, who was previously conferred a Sena Medal, belonged to the Sikh Light Infantry and the 19th battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles.





On 13 September, 2023, Colonel Singh was heading a specific search-and-destroy operation in the densely forested hills of a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district as part of counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.





When the Army located and identified the terrorist hideout, the terrorists opened fire. Colonel Singh returned fire towards the terrorists and killed one of them. In order to stop the terrorists from escaping, the officer quickly reorganised the party to plug the escape routes, while continuing to direct fire on the terrorists. However, in the ensuing battle, he sustained a gunshot wound on the forehead.





Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu





Major Naidu of the Maratha Light Infantry and the 56th battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles was leading an ambush party deployed along the Line of Control in Kupwara district on 26 October, 2023, for intelligence-based counter infiltration operations.





As his scout spotted five terrorists, he immediately relocated his ambush to trap them. When the ambush was sprung, fierce firefight ensued and terrorists took cover behind boulders. The officer undertook a surveillance operation and identified the location of one terrorist.





However, the terrorists spotted him and opened heavy fire. He then closed in and killed one terrorist at point blank range and injured another terrorist, who had brought down heavy fire on his party.





Major Naidu rolled over under the volley of fire, pinning down the terrorist and facilitating elimination of three terrorists. During the search, the fifth terrorist hiding inside the cave, opened fire. While the officer dashed towards the cave, the terrorist threw grenades at him. The officer managed to neutralise the terrorist.





Rifleman Ravi Kumar





On 12 September, 2023, Rifleman Kumar volunteered to be the leading scout of the Commanding Officer’s Quick Reaction Team in hot pursuit of terrorists.





While trailing the terrorists through extremely rugged terrain and dense foliage, he spotted two terrorists at very close range who were ready to fire. On being fired upon, he reflexively pushed aside his buddy towards safety, dived, took cover and retaliated with fire.





Despite sustaining a hit in the initial fire exchange, he continued to engage the two terrorists and grievously injured one. He simultaneously guided the other team members to cut off the escape routes. Despite bleeding profusely, he refused to be evacuated and continued to pin down the terrorists to prevent their escape till he eventually lost consciousness. While being evacuated, he breathed his last.





Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Muzzammil Bhat





On 13 September last year, J&K Police Deputy Superintendent of Police, Humayun Muzammil Bhat led the Special Operations Group Column of the Jammu and Kashmir Police with the Army during a specific search and destroy operation in the hills of Anantnag district.





When the terrorists’ hideout was located, they opened fire. In the ensuing fight, Bhat sustained gunshot wounds. Despite his injury, he engaged a terrorist. He lost his life during the exchange, but not before eliminating the terrorist.





(With Agency Inputs)







