



MUSAKHEL/KALAT/BOLAN: At least 38 people, including police and Levies personnel, were martyred in different gun attack incidents in Balochistan’s Kalat, Musakhel and Bolan districts, ARY News reported on Monday quoting police.





8 people, including Balochistan Levies personnel, were martyred in different incidents in Kalat district on Sunday night, said police.





According to the Kalat Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dostin Dashti, the martyred included a police sub-inspector, four Levies personnel, and 3 citizens.





“An exchange of fire between police and armed men continued since last night on Kalat’s national highway and city,” the police said.

In another incident, Kalat Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmed and a Levies man have also been injured in the firing.





According to SSP Kalat, the incident occurred when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the check post, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the attackers and Levies personnel.





The injured officers have been taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.





While, Kalat Commissioner Naeem Bazai said condition of Ahmed was out of danger.

(With Inputs From Pakistani Media)







