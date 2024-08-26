



At least one dead, several injured and train services have been suspended after a blast in the Bolan, Balochistan





According to railway sources, the blast occurred last night in the Dozan area of Bolan, destroying the railway bridge.





The railway bridge collapse has halted train movement, and trains from Karachi and Rawalpindi to Quetta and other parts of the country have been stopped, sources added.





Additionally, the Quetta section of the National Highway was also blocked by armed individuals last night, further disrupting transportation in the region.





President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting a passenger bus in the Musakhel area of Balochistan.





They expressed their deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the attack and called for taking the perpetrators to task.





Both the president and prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to bear the loss.





“The killing of innocent people is tantamount to killing the entire mankind. The terrorists are enemies of the country, nation, and humanity,” the president said and reiterated the nation’s resolve to keep up fighting terrorism.





Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the law enforcement agencies to carry out an immediate probe into the incident. He also instructed the authorities to cooperate with victim families and extend urgent medical care to the injured.





In a statement, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism.





He expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of those who died in the cowardly act of terrorists.





The terrorists and their facilitators will not be able to escape an exemplary end, he said, adding that the Balochistan government will pursue the terrorists.





