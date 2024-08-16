



In response to a recent surge in violence and multiple encounters, the Jammu and Kashmir police have established 19 specialized anti-militancy units across the Jammu division. This initiative aims to enhance counter-terrorism efforts in the region, particularly in areas where militant activities have increased over the past two months.





Currently, four counter-insurgency operations are ongoing in different locations throughout Jammu and Kashmir. The police units are strategically positioned in districts such as Udhampur, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Rajouri, and Poonch. These areas have been identified as hotspots for militant activity, with a significant number of infiltrators reported in the Poonch-Rajouri, Kishtwar-Doda, Kathua, and Udhampur districts.





The situation has escalated with multiple attacks on security forces, including a recent incident in Doda where terrorists attacked a police team, resulting in injuries to personnel. The Jammu region has seen a troubling trend of violence, with 52 soldiers and police personnel reported killed in encounters since June 2021.





In a related development, the Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed Nalin Prabhat, a 1992 IPS officer, as the Special Director General of J&K Police. This leadership change is part of the broader strategy to strengthen the police force's capabilities in combating terrorism.





The establishment of specialized units and the ongoing operations reflect the Jammu and Kashmir police's commitment to addressing the rising threat of militancy in the region. As these efforts continue, the focus remains on restoring security and stability in Jammu Division.





