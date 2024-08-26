



Islamabad: At least four people were killed and 10 others were injured in an explosion that took place in Razmak bazaar in Pakistan's North Waziristan, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.





According to details, the district administration said that the blast took place when explosives placed on a motorcycle exploded. Four people died on the spot while the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, according to police officials.





Earlier in the day, at least 38 people, including people and Levies personnel, were killed in different gun attack incidents in Kalat, Musakhel and Bolan districts of Balochistan.





Police said that eight people and Balochistan Levies personnel were killed in different incidents in Kalat district on Sunday night, ARY News reported.





According to the Kalat Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dostin Dashti, the deceased included a police sub-inspector, four Levies personnel, and three people.





Police said, "An exchange of fire between police and armed men continued since last night on Kalat's national highway and city."





In another incident, Kalat Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmed and a Levies man were injured in the firing, according to ARY News report.





The SSP Kalat said that the incident took place when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the checkpost, resulting in an exchange of gunfire between the attackers and Levies personnel. The injured officers were taken to a medical facility for treatment.





Earlier on August 24, two children and a woman were killed while 13 people, including two policemen, were left injured after a blast occurred in Balochistan's Pishin district, Dawn reported, citing hospital officials.





The incident at the main market near Surkhab Chowk is the latest in a string of attacks on police officials and checkposts, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.





Notably, the attacks have witnessed a rise after the ceasefire agreement between Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the government ended in 2022 and the former vowed to target security forces.





According to a list of the casualties issued by Wakeel Sherani, the medical superintendent at Pishin Civil Hospital, two children were killed in today's blast, while 14 were initially injured.





13 of the wounded were referred to the Quetta Trauma Centre, where a woman succumbed to her injuries, Dawn reported, citing a list issued by the hospital's managing director, Arbab Kamran.





Five injured people were in serious condition, two had minor injuries and the treatment of three was underway. The list mentioned that two victims have been discharged from the trauma centre.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







