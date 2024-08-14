



Backed by advanced surveillance equipment, soldiers of the Indian Army brave inhospitable terrain and harsh weather conditions to maintain round-the-clock vigilance along the Line of Control to thwart cross-border infiltration in the Rajouri-Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.





Facing the threat of BAT (Border Action Team) attacks and continuous efforts by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, these brave soldiers put their lives on the line to protect the nation's borders, they said.





"Amidst the breath taking yet unforgiving landscapes, the soldiers display an indomitable spirit as they tackle adversities with unwavering commitment and an assuring smile," said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, Public Relations Officer, Defence.





He further stated that despite extreme weather conditions, isolation, and the constant demand for vigilance, these soldiers embody remarkable resilience.





Heavily armed soldiers, supervised by officers, remain on high alert along the LoC, patrolling around the clock through deep gorges and challenging terrains in high humidity and hot weather conditions to guard against any attempt of terrorists to infiltrate into this side, the officials said.





"It is clear that beyond their uniforms, each soldier harbours a deep sense of duty and pride in safeguarding the homeland," Lt Col Bartwal said adding that alertness has been further heightened along LoC.





"Their stories resonate deeply with the nation, offering a glimpse into the selfless sacrifices they willingly undertake," he added.





In addition to their border-guarding duties, the soldiers maintain rigorous training standards, underscoring the necessity of being prepared for any challenge.





"This commitment to continuous improvement exemplifies the Indian Army's dedication to maintaining peak operational readiness with the induction of advanced weaponry and surveillance equipment," Lt Col Bartwal said.





Technological advancements were also on display, such as the smart fence system that enhances border security and surveillance. "Newly introduced equipment, including quadcopters, advanced surveillance tools, weapons, and night vision sights, further reflect the Indian Army's drive to embrace innovation," he added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







