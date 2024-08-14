



Sulur: DRDO showcased 40 indigenously developed advanced systems and technologies at International Defence Aviation Exposition IDAX 2024 during Tarang Shakti exercise at Tamil Nadu’s Sulur. On India’s first 5.5 generation stealth aircraft, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr. Samir V Kamat said that India’s first 5.5 generation stealth aircraft will be inducted by 2035.





He further said that Indian is among a very few nations to develop a stealth aircraft. Dr. Samir V Kamath said, "We are displaying some of our products here which are required by the Air Force. We are hopeful that these products will get inducted into service and our country will become self-reliant very soon.





The 5.5Gen AMCA fighter is a stealth aircraft, we have started the development process, and the design is complete. We hope to complete development trials by 2034 and it should get inducted by 2035. India will be one of the few countries that will be able to develop a stealth aircraft. It will be a proud moment when development is complete."





