



New Delhi: Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of the Bangladesh government, on Saturday took part in the third Voice of Global South Summit and spoke about geopolitical challenges, climate change and the situation in Bangladesh.





Addressing a press conference after the Third Voice of Global South Summit, which was hosted by India and held virtually, Jaishankar said many other leaders also spoke about their national circumstances, apart from commenting on global issues.





Answering a query, Jaishankar said it would not be appropriate for him to either comment on the Bangladesh leader's remarks or to give a fuller description.





"But I would say, he began by greeting the Prime Minister and India on (India's) Independence Day. And then in terms of the subject matter, he did refer to geopolitical challenges, to climate change as a very big concern...and then he spoke about this situation in Bangladesh," Jaishankar said.





"It wasn't only him, many other leaders also spoke about their national circumstances, apart from commenting on global issues... I think what he [Yunus] said on national circumstances is better something which would come out of his own system rather than for me to talk about," he added.





Bangladesh has seen violent protests leading to Sheikh Hasina apparently resignging as Prime Minister and leaving the country. There have been attacks on minorities and the authorities have given assurances about their protection.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with Prof Mohammad Yunus, on Friday.





During the call, Prime Minister reaffirmed India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He emphasised India's commitment to supporting the people of Bangladesh through various development initiatives.





The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh.





Prof Yunus, in turn, assured that the Interim Government would prioritise protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minority groups in Bangladesh.





The two leaders also discussed ways to take the bilateral relationship forward in line with the respective national priorities.





The Global South Summit initiative began as an extension of PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas', and is underpinned by India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.





It envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues.





India hosted the 1st Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) on January 12-13 2023, and the second Voice of Global South Summit on November 17, both in virtual format.





