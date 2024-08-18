



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that there were references to Gaza by countries participating in the third Voice of Global South Summit and the sentiment was that the situation needs to go back to ceasefire and negotiations.





Answering queries during a press conference after the third Voice of Global South Summit, which was held virtually, Jaishankar said some countries also mentioned the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.





Jaishankar said that there was concern over civilian casualties in Gaza in the war between Israel and Hamas.





"Quite a few people raised Gaza. Some in Leaders' and Foreign Ministers (meetings) mentioned Ukraine, but definitely the references to Gaza were much more frequent than to Ukraine. And the thrust of it was really concern at the casualties, civilian casualties," he said.





"And the sentiment was that the situation needs to go back to a ceasefire and to negotiations. I think that would fair characterisation of a very broad range of sentiments," he added.





Answering another query, Jaishankar said there is a growing sentiment for UN reforms and countries should put their ideas on the issue and there should be text-based negotiation.





"Is there growing sentiment for UN reforms, to me absolutely. I think there are many specific ideas, different groups of countries have their own ideas, so the exercise is to find a way of reconciling that to best possible and then subjecting it to a democratic choice. We are not going to get perfect unity among 190-odd countries in the world. Our view is to open it up and let everybody put forward their idea and then give the membership of the UN the ability to make that choice. We believe that there should be a negotiation, there should be text-based negotiation," he said.





The minister said that 123 countries took part in the summit.





"Twenty one heads of state participated, 118 ministers and 34 foreign ministers participated. Ten ministerial sessions were there. The main theme was Empowering the global South for a Sustainable Future," he said.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the opening remarks at the Inaugural Leaders' Session of the Voice of Global South Summit 3.0. He also made closing remarks.





The Global South Summit initiative began as an extension of PM Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas', and is underpinned by India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.





It envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform across a whole range of issues.





India had hosted the 1st Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) on January 12-13 2023, and the second Voice of Global South Summit on November 17, both in virtual format.





Both the previous editions of the Summit saw participation of over 100 countries from the Global South. The inputs and feedback received from the leaders of the developing countries in these two Summits was appropriately reflected in the agenda and discussions of the G-20 Summit under India's Presidency last year, including in the G-20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.





At the third summit, the countries of the Global South continued deliberations on challenges, priorities, and solutions for the Global South, particularly in the developmental domain.





The third summit was also held in virtual format and was structured into Leaders' Session and Ministerial sessions.





