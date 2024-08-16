



Bangalore-based BharatGPT creator CoRover.ai recently announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures start-ups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.





NVIDIA Inception helps start-ups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment.





Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides start-ups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.





Leveraging NVIDIA's Resources





“As we are committed to addressing real business use cases in a B2B2C landscape, having access to NVIDIA’s technological know-how and resources through NVIDIA Inception will help CoRover effectively handle large language models and domain-specific models, automating conversational AI use cases," said Ankush Sabharwal, CEO of CoRover.ai.





By joining NVIDIA Inception, CoRover will be able to accelerate our development of cutting-edge customer-engagement solutions by leveraging NVIDIA's resources, including access to NVIDIA GPUs, unparalleled compute power, and robust software support.





The program will also offer CoRover the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.





“Through this collaboration, CoRover is enabled to provide platform-centric, GenAI-based offerings to help solve complex workflow automation issues," Sabharwal added.





Developing Generative AI-Driven Solutions





Founded in 2016 by Ankush Sabharwal, Kunal Bhakhri, Manav Gandotra and Rahul Ranjan, The start-up is focused on developing generative AI-driven solutions for enhancing customer engagement and support in various sectors.





It is presently offering conversational AI platform-based virtual assistants (including chatbots, voicebots, and videobots) to hundreds of organisations, including IRCTC, LIC, IGL, KSRTC, Indian Navy (GRSE), Sneha AI, NPCI, Government of India, and many more.





