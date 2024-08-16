



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over the Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) of the Nipun munition to the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), according to a statement from the Defence Ministry on Friday.





AHSP is responsible for holding sealed particulars and patterns, and providing certified copies of drawings or specifications for designated items. This transfer took place at the Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) in Pashan, Pune.





Nipun, designed and developed by ARDE in collaboration with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), has been successfully inducted into the Indian Army after meeting General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQR). The Executive director of ARDE A Raju passed the AHSP to Controller CQA (A) Maj Gen J James in Khadki, Pune. Two private Indian companies, Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL) and Premier Explosives Ltd (PEL), have absorbed the technology and are currently producing munitions in bulk to fulfil Indian Army orders.





So far, more than 20 lots have been delivered, with Nipun proving to be user-friendly, deadly, and safe for handling and transportation. DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat congratulated the ARDE team, calling the AHSP transfer a great achievement that significantly boosts the Indian Army's combat capabilities.





PIB Press Release



