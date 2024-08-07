



Kolkata: Daljit Singh Chaudhary, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), visited the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole and the highly sensitive Border Out Post Ranaghat of the 68th Battalion deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh border in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday.





The primary objective of the visit was to assess the tactical and operational preparedness and deployment strategies of the BSF at these crucial locations, according to a press release from the BSF.





Chaudhary was accompanied by Ravi Gandhi, Additional Director General of Eastern Command, and Maninder PS Pawar, Inspector General of the South Bengal Frontier.





At ICP Petrapole, the Director General, along with the ADG Eastern Command, reviewed both the passenger and cargo terminals, and reviewed the complex operational challenges faced by the troops. The officiating commanding officer of the 145th Battalion briefed Chaudhary on the battalion's operational procedures. He also visited the new ICP building.





Following this, Chaudhary visited the Ranaghat Border Outpost of the 68th Battalion. There, he held a meeting with BSF officers to review the situation in Bangladesh and discuss strategies to address illegal infiltration and smuggling.





Chaudhary stressed the need for heightened vigilance and effective measures to tackle these challenges.





After the visit, Choudhary addressed the officers and jawans in Sainik Sammelan, in which the current situation in Bangladesh was discussed and clear instructions were given for preparedness to cope with any situation.





He underlined the importance of border preparedness given the challenging conditions in Bangladesh and urged the officers and jawans to remain alert and prepared for any emerging situation.





This visit underlines the commitment of BSF to maintain strong security measures and operational efficiency in one of the most sensitive areas of the India-Bangladesh border, the BSF release added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







