



In the 1980s, the U.S. partnered with Israel to develop a new combat aircraft based on the General Dynamics F-16. But as costs rose, the U.S. pulled out of the deal, leaving Israel’s “Lavi” fighter unfinished. Years later American officials discovered that Israel sold the Lavi’s development plans to China, granting them unprecedented access to technologies first developed for the F-16, reported Popular Mechanics.





The J-10 shared more than a striking visual resemblance with the F-16. The technology sourced through Israel allowed China to advance significantly over the 1960s era fighters they were fielding at the time. This would not be the last Chinese fighter to incorporate elements of the F-16, but it's the most direct.





An updated version of the J-10 entered into service last year with an advanced fire control radar array, an increased use of composite materials to reduce weight, and a number of other domestically developed updates that aim to keep the J-10 capable for decades to come.





Counterfeit Air Power





Reports suggest that the J-10 may have incorporated Israeli technology through alleged collaboration, though China claims the design is rooted in its own Chengdu J-9 project. The J-10 is a highly agile multirole fighter, featuring a delta wing and canards, powered by a Russian-made turbofan engine. It is capable of carrying 12,300 pounds of weapons and reaching speeds of Mach 1.8, making it a formidable aircraft.





If imitation is a form of flattery, then Chengdu’s J-10 Vigorous Dragon fighter is a ringing endorsement of the F-16. At a glance the two fighters look alike, with a single, straight vertical stabilizer, one engine with its corresponding air intake directly centred on the fuselage, and a bubble canopy. But the J-10 is not the F-16 – they are more like distant cousins. The Vigorous Dragon was likely modelled from an F-16 knock-off, the IAI Lavi, wrote Harrison Krass in a report.





Design And Development





The J-10, also known as the "Vigorous Dragon," was developed in the late 1980s and officially entered service in 2006. Its design is thought to be influenced significantly by the IAI Lavi, an Israeli fighter jet that itself was based on the F-16. Reports indicate that Israel shared some of the Lavi's development plans with China, which allowed Chinese engineers to incorporate advanced features into the J-10, including a delta wing configuration and canard design for enhanced agility and stability.





Key Features





Configuration: The J-10 features a delta wing and canard design, which differs from the F-16's configuration but enhances its manoeuvrability, especially at lower speeds. It also has a digital fly-by-wire system to prevent over-manoeuvring.





Performance: The aircraft is powered by a Russian AL-31FN turbofan engine, allowing it to reach speeds of up to Mach 1.8 and operate at a service ceiling of 59,000 feet. The J-10 has 11 hardpoints, enabling it to carry various munitions, including air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons.





Technological Influences





While the J-10 is often described as a Chinese counterpart to the F-16, it incorporates a variety of foreign technologies, primarily from Israel and Russia. The integration of these technologies has led to significant advancements in China's fighter capabilities. For instance, the J-10's thrust vectoring control, which enhances manoeuvrability, is a feature not present in earlier F-16 models.





The Chengdu J-10 is not merely a copy of the F-16 but rather a sophisticated aircraft that reflects a blend of international aerospace technologies. Its development was significantly influenced by Israeli designs and technologies, making it a unique fighter in its own right, albeit with some similarities to the F-16 in terms of appearance and intended role.





Our Bureau







