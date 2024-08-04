



Beijing: Chinese Premier Li Qiang extended a condolence message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the landslides in Kerala, that claimed the lives of over 300 people. Li Qiang offered sympathies to the families of the victims and the injured people.





In a post on X, Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, stated, "On August 3, Premier Li Qiang sent a message of condolence to PM Modi on the landslides in Kerala. Li Qiang said that he was shocked to learn that a landslide disaster occurred in Kerala causing heavy casualties. On behalf of the Chinese government, he expressed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured."





The landslides that occurred on July 30 in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad have resulted in the loss of 308 lives.





The search and rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad have entered its sixth day on Sunday, as several people are still feared trapped in the debris after a series of landslides that occurred in Chooralmala and Mundakkai of Wayanad.





Sharing details regarding the rescue operation, Wayanad District Collector Meghashree told ANI, that the rescue operation is in full swing, and over 1300 forces have been deployed for today's operation.





"Rescue operation is going on in full swing. Today, 1,300+ forces are deployed...volunteers are also there...yesterday volunteers who went for the rescue operation got stranded there, today we are taking precautions so that it doesn't happen," Wayanad District Collector told ANI.





Meanwhile, the Kerala Chief Minister's Office has informed that night patrolling of the police has been instituted in Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas where landslides occurred. Action will be taken against those trespassing in the houses or areas of the victims at night, the statement from CM's office said. No one should enter the houses or areas of these places at night without the permission of the police for the purpose of rescue operations, it added.





On Saturday, the Indian Air Force airlifted one ZAWER and four REECO radars from Siachen and Delhi to fasten the search operations in the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad. On the same day, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Indian Army, and Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully rescued three personnel stranded at Soochipara Waterfalls, located in the landslide-hit Wayanad district of Kerala.





On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for contributing Rs 5 crore towards the relief efforts in landslide-hit Wayanad, which claimed more than 300 lives in the state.





As per the latest update, 215 bodies and 143 body parts were recovered, including 98 males, 87 females, and 30 children. The post-mortem procedures were completed on 212 bodies and 140 body parts, and 148 bodies have been identified by relatives so far.





