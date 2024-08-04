



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against two individuals, Vinod Awalam and Ashu Korsa, in connection with a case involving the CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organization in India. This action is part of case RC-04/2024/NIA/RPR, which pertains to their arrest while they were allegedly transporting arms and explosives intended for attacks on security forces.





The two accused are linked to the Kuyemari area committee of the CPI (Maoist) and were apprehended in Mujalgondi village, located in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. They were reportedly part of a protection and supply team for senior leaders of the organization and were planning coordinated terrorist attacks against security forces.





The chargesheet has been submitted to the Special Court in Jagdalpur and includes various charges under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.





The NIA has indicated that further investigations are ongoing, suggesting that there may be additional developments or related cases as they continue to probe the activities of the CPI (Maoist) and its operatives.