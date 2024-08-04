



The Delhi Police has reviewed the security of Israeli Embassy and Chabad House following alerts from the intelligence agencies in the wake of the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran. On July 31, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard were killed in an airstrike that hit a residence Haniyeh uses in Tehran.





According to sources, senior officers of the force have held a meeting to plan a massive security net around the two Israeli buildings in the national capital.





A senior officer said that a multi-layered security has already been put in place with several CCTV cameras installed around both the structures.





More personnel may be deployed, if required, the officer said.





On Thursday, the Delhi Police had to issue a clarification after an "explosions" hoax in a post on X. Police said it was a fake alert. The post was also deleted later.





In the past three years, two low intensity blasts have taken place near Israeli Embassy in the national capital. No one was injured in the both attacks.





Security around the Israel embassy was upped after a war between Israel and Hamas broke out last year.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







