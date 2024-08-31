



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has extended greetings to Kyrgyzstan counterpart Zheenbek Kulubaev and people of the country on Kyrgyzstan Independence Day. He expressed confidence that the ties between two nations will continue to strengthen.





Jaishankar shared a video that had glimpses of high-level interactions between India and Kyrgyzstan. The special forces of two nations conducted Khanjar in Bakloh in 2024. The two nations have held 12th Foreign Office Consultations in Bishkek in 2022.





While sharing the video on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Best Wishes to FM Zheenbek Kulubaev and the Government and people of the Kyrgyz Republic on their Independence Day. Confident that our multi-faceted ties will continue to strengthen."





Following the independence of Kyrgyzstan on August 31 1991, India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic ties on March 18, 1992. The resident mission of India was set up on 23 May 1994. India and Kyrgyzstan marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022.





Bound by historical and civilisational links, political ties between India and Kyrgyzstan have traditionally been warm and friendly.





India and Kyrgyzstan are strategic partners. In recent times, the ties between India and Kyrgyzstan have expanded in several areas of bilateral engagement, including defence, security, trade and investment.





