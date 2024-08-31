



Vientiane: In a significant rescue operation, the Indian Embassy in Laos has successfully secured the release of 47 Indian nationals who were trapped in cyber-scam centres within the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Bokeo Province, Laos, an official press release by the Embassy stated.





This mission, which underscores the Embassy's commitment to the safety and well-being of Indian citizens abroad, was executed in close coordination with local authorities in Laos.





The situation came to light when Lao authorities, during their crackdown on illegal activities in the Golden Triangle SEZ, handed over 29 Indians to the Embassy. The remaining 18 individuals had independently approached the Embassy, expressing distress and seeking assistance to escape their predicament.





The Golden Triangle SEZ, located near the borders of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar, has gained notoriety as a hub for illegal activities, including cyber scams that target unsuspecting individuals.





To facilitate the rescue, Embassy officials travelled from Vientiane to Bokeo, engaging directly with local authorities to ensure the safe release of these individuals. The Embassy arranged transportation for the rescued nationals from Bokeo to Vientiane, and upon their arrival, provided them with accommodation and food.





The swift and coordinated response highlights the Embassy's proactive approach in addressing such emergencies.





Upon the group's arrival in Vientiane, they were met by Prashant Agrawal, the Ambassador of India to Laos. Ambassador Agrawal personally interacted with the rescued individuals, discussing the challenges they faced and advising them on the next steps.





His involvement underscores the high priority placed on the safety of Indian nationals in foreign countries.





The Embassy has already completed all necessary procedural requirements with Lao authorities to facilitate the repatriation of these individuals to India.





Out of the 47 rescued, 30 have already returned safely or are in the process of returning, while the remaining 17 are awaiting final travel arrangements and are expected to leave Laos shortly.





Ambassador Agrawal emphasized the Embassy's unwavering commitment to the safety of Indian citizens, stating, "Ensuring the safety and well-being of Indians is a matter of top priority for the Embassy. Any request for help received from those in distress is taken up urgently and promptly, with all due assistance extended."





This latest operation is part of a broader effort by the Indian Embassy in Laos, which has successfully rescued 635 Indian nationals from similar situations in the past. The Embassy expressed its gratitude to the Lao authorities for their cooperation in these rescue efforts and has urged them to take action against the unscrupulous elements responsible for such activities.





The matter has also been raised at the highest levels to prevent future occurrences.





The Embassy has issued a strong advisory to Indian nationals considering job offers in Laos, urging them to exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence to avoid being deceived.





The advisory, available on the Embassy's website, provides detailed guidance and encourages individuals to contact the Embassy in case of any doubts.





