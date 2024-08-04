



India is continuing its efforts to produce indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) despite facing delays in jet engine deliveries. The goal is to complete 14 airframes with integrated systems within the current financial year. The TEJAS MK-1A variant is currently undergoing extensive flight tests, with the first aircraft expected to be delivered in about two months.





Two production lines for the TEJAS MK-1A are currently active in Bangalore while a third at Nashik is likely to be operational by October. The first aircraft from the Nashik line is expected to be ready this financial year as well.





Each of the lines can make eight aircraft per year. Even with the engine delays, the delivery of all 83 jets on order is expected to be completed within the 2028 deadline. Sources said that at present, the first TEJAS MK-1A aircraft is undergoing flight tests and will shortly demonstrate firing of indigenous weapons such as the Astra beyond visual range (BVR) air-to-air missile, reported Manu Pubby of ET.





The second production aircraft is undergoing ground trials while four more are in an advanced stage of manufacturing. India is already in talks with GE for significantly increasing the order for its GE F404 engines that will be required for an additional order of 97 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft that has been approved by the government. The approach is to place orders well in time to avoid any delays in deliveries.





Engine Supply Challenges





The production delays are primarily attributed to issues with the supply of GE F404 engines from the manufacturer, General Electric. These delays have pushed back the initial delivery timeline, which was originally set for July. However, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is now aiming to deliver the first TEJAS MK-1A by August 15, with hopes that engine supplies will resume by September.





Future Deliveries And Projections





Despite the current setbacks, there is optimism regarding the overall delivery schedule. All 83 jets on order are still expected to be delivered by the 2028 deadline. The first TEJAS MK-1A is set to demonstrate its capabilities by firing indigenous weapons, including the Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missile.





While the production of indigenous TEJAS jets is facing challenges due to engine supply delays, efforts are being made to stay on track with the overall production timeline. The Indian Air Force's requirements remain a priority, and the successful delivery of these aircraft is crucial for enhancing India's defence capabilities.





