



Amsterdam: Dutch politician Geert Wilders has condemned the recent violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, describing it as "horrific" and calling for an immediate end to the attacks.





The violence has led to multiple deaths and the destruction of homes and temples of Hindus.





Wilders is a Dutch politician who has led the right-wing to far-right Party for Freedom since he founded it in 2006.





"The violence against Hindus in Bangladesh is horrific. They are being killed and their houses and temples are burnt by barbaric Islamic mobs. This must be stopped immediately!" Wilders said in a post on X on Tuesday.





Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation after Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post amid mounting protests.





The protests, primarily led by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, evolved into broader anti-government demonstrations.





Celebrations and protests were reported across Dhaka and Bangladesh.





After Hasina's resignation, many people entered the Ganabhaban, the residence of the Prime Minister.





Protestors were seen decamping with various items from public buildings. A crowd was also noticed inside the Parliament building, with people taking things from inside.





Protesters set fire to Sudha Sadan, the private residence of Sheikh Hasina's family in Dhanmondi, Dhaka. A fire was set inside the house, and protestors were seen taking items out.





Protesters also vandalized the residence of the Chief Justice. Several people were seen entering the Chief Justice's residence by climbing over its wall, and commotion and vandalism were reported from inside. Various items in the residence were taken away.





In Dhaka, the leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenges.





Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation. It is unclear if Sheikh Hasina will continue to stay in Delhi or move to another location later.





