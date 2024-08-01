



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister called on Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who arrived in India for his three-day state visit on Tuesday and stated that "it's a very special privilege to receive him."





During the meeting, the Vietnam PM expressed gratitude and thanked India for the warm reception.





"I want to thank you for your time, seeing me this afternoon. I want to thank you for your efforts in arranging my visit to India with such short notice and a very tight schedule. I would like to thank the two foreign ministries for making the best preparations for this visit," Pham Minh Chinh said.





Further, Chinh also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his win in the third consecutive term and termed this a 'historic victory.'





"I would like to thank India for the warm reception accorded to me during my stay in India. It is a vivid testament to the importance that India places on its relations with Vietnam. I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Modi's re-election for the third consecutive term. This is a historic victory." Chinh said.





In response, Jaishankar expressed pleasure and stated that Chinh is one of the earliest visitors after the elections and that the government has taken over in its third term, adding, "It's a very special privilege to receive him."





Further, Jaishankar conveyed his condolences for the death of Secretary General Niren Fu-Chang.





"I would, Excellency, also take the opportunity to convey my own condolences on the loss of the Secretary-General, General Secretary, and Excellency Niren Fu-Chang. We were represented on the occasion of his funeral by the National Security Advisor. The prime minister himself expressed his deep sorrow. We will convey that to you in person," said Jaishankar.





"Senior members of the cabinet, as well as the head of our party, have signed the condolence book, underscoring how close our relations are," Jaishanakar added.





Highlighting India-Vietnam relations, Jaishankar expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to review bilateral relations and discuss strategic trends in the region. He also mentioned that the Prime Minister is looking forward to discussing these matters with the visitor the following day.





Your visit gives us an opportunity to review our bilateral relations, and also to assess the strategic trends in our region. I know tomorrow the Prime Minister looks forward very much to his discussions regarding both subjects with you. And I would today, of course, thank you. said Jaishankar





"And again, I assure you that we have prepared very, very well for this visit. There will be, I think, 10 agreements, and three announcements, and we will be taking steps that will certainly set the course for the further development of our relations.





much for receiving me," he added





Earlier in the day, the Vietnam PM was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, at the airport.





In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said the visit of Vietnam PM will further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.





"Warm welcome to PM Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam as he arrives in New Delhi on a state visit. Received by MoS @PmargheritaBJP at the airport. India & Vietnam share civilizational links and a longstanding friendship based on mutual trust. The visit will further strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership," he stated.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







