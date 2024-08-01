



New Delhi: The US State Department expressed condolences on the massive landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, in which over 160 people have been killed.





The number of people who died in the landslides that struck the hilly areas of Meppadi in Wayanad district on Tuesday following incessant rainfall has gone up to 167, the Kerala Revenue Department said today.





"Deeply saddened by the recent massive landslides in the Wayanad District, Kerala, resulting in many missing, injured, and lives lost. Our condolences to those affected by this tragedy," the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) said in a post on Wednesday.





Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent condolence messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu over landslides in Wayanad.





The Russian Embassy in India shared a post on X and said, "President of #Russia Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to President of #India Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic consequences of the landslides in #Kerala."





Further, Putin offered his heartfelt condolences and support to India and those affected by the landslides and wished for a speedy recovery.





"Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the landslides in Kerala. Please convey words of sympathy and support to the near and dear ones of the deceased, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery of all injured," the post added.





Iran Embassy in India also extended its sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones in the Wayanad landslides.





"The Embassy of the I.R.Iran in New Delhi extends its deepest sympathies to the Government of the Republic of India and the people of #Kerala who have suffered in #WayanadLandslides. Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones in this tragic disaster," the Iran Embassy in India said on X.





The two massive landslides that washed away Mundakkai and Chooramala areas of Vellarimala village took place under Meppadi Panchayat in Wayanad on Tuesday morning.





The landslides destroyed several houses, uprooted trees and made water bodies swell, hampering the rescue work.





Earlier on Tuesday, United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp, has expressed condolences on the "devastating" landslides in Wayanad





The UN envoy said their thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected with the mishap.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







