



The US reneged on Trump's promise to sell F-35 stealth fighters to Egypt. The Egypt's are reportedly in talks with China to acquire some of its advanced aircraft. Egypt's military still desperately wants a world-class fighter jet





Egypt is actively seeking to acquire advanced stealth fighter jets from China after the United States reneged on a previous commitment to sell F-35 stealth fighters. This shift in strategy indicates Cairo's desire to modernize its air force amidst complex geopolitical dynamics.





Former U.S. President Donald Trump had promised Egypt the sale of 20 F-35 stealth fighters in 2018. However, this deal fell through due to opposition from the Pentagon and concerns from Israel regarding the balance of military power in the region. As a result, Egypt is now exploring alternatives to fulfil its military needs.





Egyptian officials are reportedly in discussions to acquire several types of Chinese fighter jets, including:





Potential Chinese Aircraft





FC-31 Gyrfalcon: A fifth-generation stealth fighter that is still in the prototype stage.

J-10C: Known for its advanced capabilities and relatively low cost, making it an attractive option for Egypt.

J-31: This aircraft is considered comparable to the Israeli F-35s and is part of Egypt's strategy to enhance its air combat capabilities.





While Egypt has previously purchased Chinese military hardware, including the Shenyang J-6, the current negotiations mark a significant step towards acquiring more advanced technology.





This move to engage with China could serve multiple purposes for Egypt. It may be a genuine effort to secure advanced military capabilities or a strategic maneuver to pressure the U.S. into reconsidering its stance on the F-35 deal. Additionally, Egypt is also exploring options from other countries, such as South Korea, Turkey, and India, which are developing their own stealth fighter jets.





Experts believe that Egypt’s negotiations with China are aimed at putting pressure on the United States. The U.S. may offer Egypt F-15s or advanced F-16s.





In addition to the U.S. and China, Egypt could also acquire fifth-generation aircraft from countries such as South Korea, Turkey or India. However, it emphasized that it will take many more years for the production and export of these aircraft.





