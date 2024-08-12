Kathmandu: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli at the PM Office and Council of Ministers in Kathmandu's Singha Durbar palace on Sunday.





The two officials discussed various matters of mutual interest during their meeting.





"The visiting Foreign Secretary of India Shri Vikram Misri paid a courtesy call on the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar today. Various matters of mutual interest were discussed on the occasion," Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X.





Earlier in the day, Misri arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal for a two-day official visit, with an aim to advance mutually beneficial cooperation.





Misri is in Kathmandu at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart Sewa Lamsal.





The Foreign Secretary was welcomed by Nepali Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal at the VIP Lounge of the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu





The Foreign Secretaries of both nations "will discuss various matters on further strengthening Nepal-India relations and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation", according to the release issued by the Foreign Ministry.





The Indian embassy in Nepal took to X, and stated, Foreign Secretary of @VikramMisriarrives in Kathmandu for an official visit from 11-12 August 2024. Warm reception by Foreign Secretary Ms. Sewa Lamsal @sewa_lamsal."





The embassy further stated that Misri's visit underlines India's commitment to its Neighbourhood First policy.





"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level bilateral exchanges & underlines India's commitment to its #NeighbourhoodFirst policy," the embassy added.





During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri will call on the high-level dignitaries of Nepal.





Moreover, the Foreign Ministry of Nepal also stated that the "visit is in continuation of the regular exchange of visits between two friendly neighbours."





