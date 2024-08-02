



GalaxEye, a Bangalore-based space technology start-up, has successfully raised $6.5 million (approx. ₹54.40 Crores) in its Series A funding round. This round was led by Mela Ventures and Speciale Invest, with additional participation from several investors including ideaForge, Rainmatter, Navam Capital, Faad Capital, and Anicut Capital.





Key Highlights of The Funding:





Focus on Multi-Sensor Payload Technology : GalaxEye specializes in developing advanced multi-sensor payloads that combine optical multi-spectral imaging (MSI) and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors. This technology is crucial for providing precise and actionable data across various sectors.





Launch of Drishti Mission: The funds will be utilized to launch GalaxEye's first satellite, the "Drishti Mission," in 2025. This satellite will carry the company's cutting-edge payload technology.





Potential Applications: The data collected by GalaxEye's satellites has a wide range of applications, including defence, surveillance, agriculture, insurance, and aquaculture.





Implications for India's Space Tech Ecosystem:





Attracting Talent and Investment: Successful fundraisings like GalaxEye's help attract top talent and further investment into the Indian space tech sector.





Technological Leadership: By developing advanced space technologies, India can position itself as a global leader in the industry.





Economic Growth: The growth of the space tech sector can contribute significantly to India's economy.





Purpose of The Funding





The funds raised will primarily be utilized for the launch of GalaxEye's first satellite, known as the Drishti Mission. This mission aims to enhance the company's multi-sensor payload technology, which integrates Optical Multi-Spectral Imaging (MSI) and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) sensors. The technology is designed to provide critical data for various sectors, including defence, surveillance, agriculture, insurance, and aquaculture.





Future Plans





GalaxEye plans to launch the Drishti Mission satellite by mid-2025. The funding will also support the expansion of their team and the enhancement of their testing infrastructure. The startup, founded in 2020, has already made significant strides, including the successful testing of its aerial surveillance technology.





This funding round marks a significant step for GalaxEye as it continues to innovate in the space tech sector and aims to contribute to India's defence capabilities and other critical industries.





