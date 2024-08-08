



New Delhi: Germany has voiced its concerns over the unfolding political situation in Bangladesh and expressed hope for early elections and a swift transition to a civilian government.





Bangladesh is witnessing a political crisis as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who had been in power for 15 years, resigned and fled the country amid violent student-led protests.





When asked about the political development in Bangladesh, the German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann, said, "We are observing the latest developments in Bangladesh with a certain concern and are closely following the situation."





He further said, he hoped that the military would call for early elections.





"I understand that today, Muhammad Yunus will be sworn in as the interim leader of the country. It is our hope that the military, as indicated, will call for early elections. We can only encourage a smooth transition to a civilian government, ensuring stability and continuity for the people of Bangladesh," he told ANI.





Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will take the oath tonight. Bangladesh Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said on Wednesday that the oath-taking ceremony is likely to be held at 8:00 pm (local time) in the presence of some 400 dignitaries, Daily Star reported.





The development came after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister of Bangladesh. It's confirmed that Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will lead the new government.





Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, tendering her resignation from her post on August 5 in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, led majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.





She arrived at Hindon Air Base near New Delhi aboard a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.





Prothom Alo, a prominent Bangladeshi newspaper, reported that protesters set fire to the Awami League's Dhaka district office around on Monday. The agitators also targeted the office of Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League president in Dhaka.





The situation in Bangladesh has drawn international attention, with many nations watching closely to see how the interim government navigates the transition period.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







