SAFRAN's Adeno K-1 could be the engines to power HAL's Multi-Role Helicopters





New Delhi: Bangalore-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday signed a contract with SAFHAL Helicopter Engines for the joint design, development and production of a new engine called Aravalli for the future 13-tonne Indian multi-role helicopter (IMRH) and its deck-based version, the state-run aircraft maker announced.





SAFHAL is a joint venture between French firm Safran Helicopter Engines and HAL.





“The partnership with SAFHAL marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards achieving technological self-reliance in India’s aerospace and defence sector,” said HAL chief CB Ananthakrishnan, who retires on Saturday. The collaboration will not only ensure the operational capabilities of IMRH and 12.5-tonne DBMRH (deck-based MRH) platforms but also contribute to the broader goal of indigenous development of critical defence technologies, he said.





The helicopters could go into production with the new engine by 2031.





They will be capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions, including transporting troops, conducting assault operations, air maintenance and anti-submarine warfare.





“The engines will be designed to operate in diverse and challenging environments in which these helicopters will get deployed. Future extension to the civil market for offshore operations, utility, and VVIP transport is also planned, followed by MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) activities,” HAL said in a statement.





IMRH is expected to compete with Russian Mi-17 choppers in both Indian and foreign markets. The platform could have a huge market as nearly 40 air forces across the world operate Mi-17-type helicopters.





The name Aravalli, derived from the Indian mountain range, symbolises the aspirations of the country to achieve self-reliance in critical engine technologies, HAL said.





“We are extremely proud to collaborate with HAL on this strategic project, capitalising on 25 years of successful partnership between Safran and HAL. With this project, we are enriching the collaboration with HAL as well as the strategic relationship between India and France,” Safran Helicopter Engines CEO Cedric Goubet said.





The combined expertise and resources of the two firms will ensure the success of the IMRH and DBMRH programs, while contributing to the growth of India’s aerospace and defence sectors, he added.





Under the contract, SAFHAL will work with its parent companies on cutting-edge engine technologies, ensuring superior performance, reliability, and operational efficiency. “This collaboration involves state-of-the-art design, advanced manufacturing processes, and rigorous testing protocols to meet the highest global standards,” the HAL statement added.





HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines already have multiple partnerships, including the Shakti engine and its variants that power the Dhruv advanced light helicopter, its armed version Rudra, the Prachand light combat helicopter (LCH), and the light utility helicopter (LUH).





In February 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility at Tumkur in Karnataka. The new HAL factory, spread across 615 acres, will produce IMRH and DBMRH. HAL plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the 3-15 tonne class, with a total business of more than ₹4 lakh crore over 20 years, according to official projections.





HAL is set for a change of the guard at a time when it is at a critical juncture—it is grappling with a delay in the Tejas light combat aircraft (TEJAS MK-1A) program, working towards finalising a deal for joint production of jet engines in the country, awaiting orders worth tens of thousands of crores for new fighter planes and helicopters, and taking steps to boost exports.





DK Sunil, director (Engineering and R&D), HAL, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the top job after Ananthakrishnan’s retirement.





