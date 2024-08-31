



Karachi: The Pakistan National Assembly was informed on Friday that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has implemented a Web Monitoring System (WMS) designed to manage internet content by blocking applications and websites that do not comply with legal requirements, Dawn News reported.





This development was revealed in a written response to Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP) MNA Shahida Rehman's inquiry about the state of internet services in Pakistan.





Over the past few weeks, users across the country have reported significant declines in internet speed, with many experiencing difficulties in sending or downloading media files and voice notes through WhatsApp, particularly when using mobile data. Even broadband connections have been affected by slow browsing speeds.





The business community and internet service providers (ISPs) have raised concerns, alleging that the government's efforts to monitor internet traffic, including the deployment of a "firewall," are responsible for the digital slowdown. They claim that these measures have resulted in economic losses due to decreased efficiency in digital services.





Despite these allegations, the country's Minister for Information Technology, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, has dismissed claims that the government is deliberately "throttling" the internet, reported Dawn News.





She confirmed that the government is upgrading its "web management system" to address cybersecurity threats but denied any intentional reduction in internet speeds.





The PTA also addressed these concerns, attributing the recent internet slowdown to a faulty submarine cable rather than the implementation of a firewall. However, in the latest revelation to the National Assembly, it was confirmed that the WMS has been deployed for content management purposes.





According to the written response, the PTA has so far blocked 2,369 URLs and 183 mobile applications that were found to be exposing personal data or identity information. The statement also acknowledged that despite geo-blocking measures at the gateway level, unlawful content remains accessible through the use of virtual private networks (VPNs).





The PTA highlighted the challenges of enforcing the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, particularly in controlling VPN misuse. In response to complaints, the PTA has blocked a total of 469 mobile applications, reinforcing its commitment to internet content management within Pakistan, Dawn reported.





As the government continues to expand its digital oversight, the impact on internet speed and accessibility remains a contentious issue. While the authorities emphasize the need for cybersecurity, the business community and users are concerned about the broader implications for digital freedom and economic activity.





This report is auto-generated from news service agency







