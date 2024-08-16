India and Vietnam are bolstering their strategic alliance to improve maritime security and defence in the South China Sea, thereby promoting stability and freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific





India and Vietnam are enhancing their maritime security cooperation amid rising tensions in the South China Sea (SCS). This initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership. Recently, during a state visit by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to India, the two nations agreed on a $300 million credit line from India to bolster Vietnam's maritime capabilities.





The 4th India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue, was held on August 16, 2024, in Hanoi.





The South China Sea has become a focal point of geopolitical tensions, particularly due to China's assertive territorial claims. Both India and Vietnam are concerned about China's increasing military presence and its implications for regional stability. The situation has prompted Vietnam to seek stronger partnerships with external powers, including India, to counterbalance China's influence.





During the discussions, both leaders emphasized the importance of non-militarization and self-restraint in the SCS. They reiterated their commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as the legal framework governing maritime activities. This agreement not only aims to enhance Vietnam's maritime security but also positions India as a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, promoting a rules-based order in the face of Chinese expansionism.





The strengthening of maritime security ties between India and Vietnam reflects a strategic alignment in response to shared concerns over China's actions in the South China Sea. This partnership is expected to enhance regional security and provide a counterweight to China's influence in Southeast Asia.





