



Male: India and Maldives have renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide capacity-building training to 1,000 Maldivian civil servants between 2024 and 2029, as announced during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Male from August 9-11.





Under the guidance of the Ministry of External Affairs, the National Centre of Good Governance NCGG has successfully conducted capacity-building programs for civil servants from Bangladesh, Tanzania, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Cambodia, along with multi-country programs for Latin American countries and FIPIC/IOR countries.





"As part of the capacity-building initiatives, an MoU was signed between the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), the Government of India and the Maldives Civil Service Commission, Republic of Maldives for capacity building programs for 1,000 Maldivian Civil Servants on June 8, 2019," according to the official statment.





By 2024, the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) achieved a remarkable milestone by fulfilling the mandate of training a total of 1000 Civil Servants including Permanent Secretaries, Secretary Generals and High-Level Delegates from Maldives over a total of 32 Capacity Building Programmes in Field Administration for the Civil Servants of Maldives including one programme for Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and one for Information Commission Office of Maldives (ICOM).





Recognizing the success of this collaboration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maldives, requested the renewal of the MoU for another five years.





"On August 9, the MoU was officially renewed, committing to train another 1,000 Maldivian civil servants by 2029," as per the official statement.





This renewed partnership will continue to enhance the capabilities of Maldives civil servants in public policy, governance, and field administration, further strengthening the ties between India and the Maldives.





