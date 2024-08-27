



Singapore: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has called the India-Singapore Ministerial Dialogue an important platform for strengthening bilateral ties.





Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has thanked Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for meeting her and other union ministers in Singapore. She stated that talks with Lawrence Wong clearly show that ties between India and Singapore are on sound footing.





Nirmala Sitharaman led a high-level meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong comprising Union Ministers - Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar and Ashwini Vaishnaw in Singapore on the sidelines of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) on Monday.





Taking to X, Sitharaman stated, "Thank you Prime Minister, for giving us your time. Conversation with you shows clearly that India-Singapore relations are on sound footing. Together, we shall work to strengthen the relationship for the benefit of our people."





Her statement came in response to a post shared by Lawrence Wong on X. Wong called ISMR an important platform to strengthen cooperation between two nations.





In a post on X, Lawrence Wong stated, "Welcomed Indian Ministers @nsitharaman, @DrSJaishankar, @PiyushGoyal, @AshwiniVaishnaw to Singapore for the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR). The ISMR is an important platform to strengthen bilateral cooperation between our two countries."





During the meeting, the leaders discussed the need to strengthen bilateral ties.





In a post on X, the Ministry of Finance stated, "Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman led a delegation of her Cabinet colleagues, including Dr. @DrSJaishankar, Union Minister for External Affairs; Shri @PiyushGoyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry; Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways @RailMinIndia, Ministry of Electronics & IT @GoI_MeitY and I&B @MIB_India, and called on Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr. @LawrenceWongST, in Singapore, today. During the interactions, the leaders discussed the need to strengthen #partnership and broaden #cooperation between the two countries."





Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw participated in the second India-Singapore Ministerial Dialogue (ISMR) on Monday.





The two nations explored cooperation in digital, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity and advanced manufacturing.





Jaishankar thanked Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Foreign Minister Vivian Bala, Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam SC and Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng and Minister for Trade Chee Hong Tat for their commitment to deepen ties between two nations.





Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "A productive 2nd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable today. We explored cooperation in digital, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity and advanced manufacturing. Thank DPM Gan Kim Yong, FM @VivianBala, Home Affairs & Law Minister @kshanmugam, Digital Development and Information Minister @joteo_ylm, Minister for Manpower Dr Tan See Leng and Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat for their commitment to deepening our relationship. ISMR enables the emergence of a more contemporary partnership."





Earlier in a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "ISMR is a unique mechanism established to set a new agenda for India-Singapore bilateral relations. Its inaugural meeting was held in New Delhi in September 2022."





