



India is set to test its new SAMAR-2 air defence system, which has a range of nearly 30 kilometers. The Indian Air Force (IAF) plans to conduct the first firing trials by December 2024. This system is a significant advancement in India's air defence capabilities, following the earlier SAMAR-1 system, which has a range of 8 kilometers.





The SAMAR-2 system is developed in collaboration with two industry partners and utilizes Russian-origin air-to-air missiles, specifically the R-27 missile. This new variant aims to enhance the IAF's ability to engage aerial threats effectively. The SAMAR systems are designed to intercept low-flying aerial targets, including unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters.





One of the challenges noted by IAF officials is the use of older air-to-air missiles that are past their shelf life, which raises safety concerns when repurposed for surface-to-air roles. The SAMAR-1 system was previously showcased at the International Defence Aviation Exposition during the Tarang Shakti 2024 exercise, highlighting India's ongoing efforts to modernize its defence capabilities.





In summary, the upcoming tests of the SAMAR-2 system represent a crucial step in enhancing India's air defence infrastructure, showcasing both technological advancements and strategic military planning.





Agencies







