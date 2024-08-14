



Quetta: A prominent activist from Balochistan, Sadia Baloch, was suspended from Punjab University for her criticism of Pakistan's armed forces.





Following this, Sadio Baloch, who is also a member of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a group advocating for Baloch people's rights, wrote on X that the university alleged that she was suspended for using the university platform to corrupt students' minds against state institutions and that her conduct severely damaged the reputation and integrity of the educational institution.





In a post on X, Sadia Baloch stated, "Punjab University, Lahore, has issued my suspension orders, alleging that I, as a so-called miscreant student, have used the university platform to corrupt students' minds against state institutions and that my conduct has severely damaged the reputation and integrity of the educational institution. It is worth noting that this notice refers to a protest held two months ago and is dated June 14. However, I only received this letter on August 12, 2024, when I went to check for it. I had not been issued a charge sheet before this, making it clear that the notice was issued after Raaji Muchi's participation, with backdated timestamps."





She also highlighted that, as a female Baloch student, the derogatory language used against her raises questions about the institution's claimed discipline and values.





The activist believes this deliberate action, occurring just a week before her annual exams, is intended to undermine her academic career and constitutes a serious assault on her personal and moral character. She urged the institution to honour the agreements made with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and called for Punjab University to revoke the suspension letter and retract its baseless allegations.





Commenting on this issue, Baloch Siddique Azad, Secretary General of the Baloch People's Congress, said, "It is highly regrettable and condemnable that Punjab University has expelled a talented student from Dera Ghazi Khan, Sadia Baloch, and deprived her of her right to education for attending and speaking at meetings of the Baloch Solidarity Committee in Balochistan. Such narrow-minded and biased actions by an educational institution like Punjab University reflect a colonial mentality and biased attitude that should be a source of shame for an educational institution. The Baloch People's Congress strongly condemns this biased and anti-educational decision by Punjab University and demands a review of this unjust move."





