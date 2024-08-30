



As electioneering gains momentum across different parts of Jammu and Kashmir in the run-up to the first round of polling on September 18, the terrorist handlers sitting across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan are hell-bent on disturbing the peaceful conduct of Assembly polls, being held after a gap of 10 long years.





On Thursday, the troops of the Indian army eliminated at least three terrorists while they were attempting to infiltrate inside the Indian territory along the LoC in the frontier district of Kupwara.





These terrorists were gunned down by the alert troops in two separate anti-infiltration operations along the line of control in the Machhal and Tangdhar sectors of Kupwara.





This is the second major incident involving terrorists after the announcement of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir on August 16.





On August 19, a heavily armed group of Pakistani terrorists targeted an area domination patrol party comprising Jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operations Group of Jammu Kashmir Police (JKP) in the remote Duddu Basantgarh area of Udhampur in which one Inspector-rank CRPF officer sacrificed his life in the line of duty.





Official sources said troops deployed along the LoC in the anti-infiltration grid could pick up the movement of the terrorists and neutralised them before they could breach the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle system (AIOS).





Meanwhile, efforts are being made to create a conducive atmosphere for holding of election. The Centre has already rushed additional companies of para-military forces to be deployed on ground zero to instil confidence among the voters.





During the recently held Lok Sabha polls the Union Territory witnessed over 58 per cent voter turnout across five Parliamentary constituencies. The Election Commission of India is aiming to further improve the voter percentage turnout during the Assembly polls.





In the Jammu region, security forces had also established initial contact with a group of foreign terrorists in the Kheri Mohra Lathi & Danthal areas under the jurisdiction of Budhal police station, Rajouri, past midnight. After a brief exchange of firing as the security forces rushed additional troops to cordon the area the terrorists, taking advantage of the inclement weather, may have fled the area. Residents in the area also claimed heavy firing in the Lathi area of Khwas around midnight.





In Srinagar, Chinar Corps while confirming the killing of two terrorists in the Machhal sector of Kupwara posted on X, "Two terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation in general area Machhal, Kupwara. Two AK-47 Rifles, one Pistol, four Hand Grenades, and other war-like stores were recovered". The troops were still carrying out the searches in the area to rule out the presence of more infiltrators.





According to a Chinar Corps spokesman, another terrorist was eliminated in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara.





The operation was still in progress till the time of filing the report.





In Jammu, Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh visited the border belt of RS Pura-Arnia including Border Police Posts (BPP’s) & reviewed the operational preparedness along the border grid.





Police have recently deployed more newly trained jawans in various border villages across the Jammu region to bolster the anti-infiltration and anti-terrorism grid. Besides, Village Defence Group committees have been strengthened to further augment the border grid.





The Jammu and Kashmir police have established 19 special counterterror units, each headed by a Dy SP, in 8 terror-hit districts of Jammu. These teams will remain stationed and will conduct counterterror operations alongside looking after routine crime in the areas.





The units have been set up in the areas that witnessed terror attacks in recent months across the Jammu province.





According to official sources, these units will remain stationed at Latti and Panchari of Udhampur district. Malhar, Bani of Kathua district. Pouni/Ransoo, Mahore, Chassana, Gulabgarh, and Passana of Reasi district. Dessa/Kastigarh, Assar of Doda district.Dachhan, Drabshalla of Kishtwar district. Ramsoo, Chanderkote/Batote Sangaldan/Dharamkund of Ramban district. Kalakote of Rajouri district, Baffliaz/Behramgalla, Mandi/Loran, Gursai of Poonch district.





