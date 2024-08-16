



The Indian Army contingent on Thursday celebrated the 78th Indian Independence Day in joint exercise 'Mitra Shakti' with various activities, including a yoga session with their Sri Lankan counterparts. As part of the Independence Day commemorations, the Army troops participating in the Joint Exercise enthusiastically celebrated the day by practising various asanas led by Yoga instructors from the Indian Army contingent.





The troops of the Indian Army contingent also undertook the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign at their camp in the Army Training School in Madurouya, Sri Lanka, according to an official statement.





"The Tricolour was proudly displayed by the participants, honouring the national pride of all Indians. The effort reflects the pride the Indian Army attaches to the Tricolour, for which every soldier has proudly made the supreme sacrifice over the years," the statement said.





The 10th edition of the annual Joint Exercise 'Mitra Shakti' is being conducted at the Army Training School, Madurouya, to focus on operations in a semi-urban environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate.





Major General UKDPP Udugama, General Officer Commanding 59 Infantry Division of Sri Lankan Army, who took the Guard of Honour of the joint marching contingent of Indian and Sri Lankan Army, said the exercise was aimed at building camaraderie, strengthening collective engagement, and reinforcing alliances between Sri Lanka and India, reflecting their shared values and beliefs, the statement said.





The Indian Army Contingent Commander remarked that the Joint Exercise 'Mitra Shakti' provides an excellent platform for sharing operational experiences and improving interoperability in various operational areas, it said.





The statement said the Indian contingent would also introduce Yoga and Indian Martial Arts to their Sri Lankan counterparts during the exercise.





(With Inputs From Agencies)



