



Guwahati: Despite a series of criticism from the opposition parties, the youth of Northeast came forward in thousands to join the Indian Army as an Agniveer. Over 25000 youth from across the Northeastern region participated in the rally conducted by the Army in Udalguri district, Assam.





From August 16 to August 23, 2024, the Indian Army held a successful Agniveer Recruitment Rally at the Upendranath Brahma Football Stadium in Udalguri district of Assam. The youth of the North Eastern states, especially those from the regions of Lower Assam, had a fantastic opportunity to serve the country as Agniveers thanks to this historic occasion.





About 25,000 applicants took the written test; 2,500 of them advanced to the recruiting rally from 13 Assamese districts of Assam and seven states in the Northeast.





The selection procedure was stringent and included medical exams, physical fitness tests, and other evaluations. Those who are chosen on the basis of merit will go to their designated training facilities to start their path toward becoming honorary members of the Indian Army.





The State Police and the Civil Administration have our sincere gratitude for their steadfast support, which was instrumental in making this event a great success. The event serves as evidence of the Army’s determination to help young people from the Northeast realise their potential and provide them with a chance to serve their country honourably and devotedly.





Agencies







