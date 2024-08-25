



A delegation from the US Army recently visited the Indian Army School of Artillery in Deolali, Maharashtra, from August 20-22, 2024, marking the 26th India-USA Executive Steering Group meeting. The visit aimed to enhance institutional ties and facilitate the exchange of best practices between the two military forces, further solidifying the long-standing defence cooperation between India and the United States.





Visual and Emotional Appeal: The visit served as a powerful symbol of the growing camaraderie between the Indian and US armies. The sight of both nations’ military personnel collaborating, sharing knowledge, and observing each other’s capabilities reinforced the mutual respect and shared goals that define this partnership. The live firing demonstrations, in particular, showcased the advanced artillery systems and cutting-edge technology that both armies bring to the table.





The US Army delegation toured various faculties and training facilities at the Indian Army School of Artillery.

Live demonstrations included the Indian Army’s K-9 Vajra and Dhanush towed guns, as well as the Swathi Weapons Locating Radar.

Discussions centred on enhancing institutional linkages and sharing best practices between the two armies.





The three-day visit highlighted the shared commitment of the Indian and US armies to advancing their artillery capabilities and deepening their military cooperation. By visiting the School of Artillery, the US delegation gained valuable insights into India’s advanced artillery systems and training methodologies. This exchange of knowledge and expertise is expected to contribute to more effective joint operations and collaborations in the future.





Enhanced Institutional Linkages: The discussions aimed to strengthen institutional ties between the two armies, paving the way for future collaborations and joint training exercises.





Showcasing Indian Artillery: The Indian Army demonstrated its K-9 Vajra self-propelled artillery, Dhanush towed artillery guns, and the Swathi Weapons Locating Radar, showcasing its advanced capabilities in the field of artillery.





Live Firing Demonstrations: The live demonstrations allowed the US delegation to observe the precision and effectiveness of India’s artillery systems in action, further highlighting the operational readiness of the Indian Army.





