



Warsaw: Members of the Indian community lauded PM Narendra Modi for outlining statistics reflecting India's growth story during his speech in Poland.





Speaking to ANI, Akashdeep, a member of the Indian diaspora, said, "We liked PM Modi's speech. We have been waiting here for him since morning. He was very energetic. He is always right? I feel today PM Modi is the most charismatic leader. The whole hall was filled with energy as he gave the speech and everyone enjoyed themselves."





PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at an event organized in his honour by the Indian community in Warsaw. He received a warm welcome at the event. In his address, PM Modi noted that a visit to Poland by the Indian PM was happening after 45 years.





A member of the Indian diaspora praised PM Modi for the statistics he presented during the speech, showcasing India's growth.





A member of theIndian diaspora said, "The speech was very good. We are thankful that he came here and we got the chance to meet him. What I liked most was how he presented the statistics showcasing India's growth during speech. This was a proud moment for us and this is how we want to move forward.





Hiren, a member of Indian diaspora, said that PM Modi is tremendous with number game. He said that they feel lucky to see PM Modi.





Speaking to ANI, he said, "As always, he is tremendous, with all the number game and everything whatever he said, was directly touching the hearts of the people. People had come here with much excitement. They were chanting slogans. It was a very touching feeling. We feel lucky that we were able to see him. It is not possible to see him this close in India. We are lucky to be part of it."





Arpita Banerjee, a Bharatnatyam dancer from Poland, who performed at the event, called it a big honour to perform in front of PM Modi. Banerjee stated that she and her partner performed Bharatnatayam and Kathak.





She said, "It is a great honour to perform at this big event. It is a great opportunity. The Embassy of India in Poland gave great opportunity to me and my kathak partner. We both together performed Bharatnatayam and Kathak. We didn't capture all Indian classical dances. But, we tried our best to capture the southern part of classical dance which is Bharatnatayam and it's from Tamil Nadu and Delhi kathak from northern part of India. It's actually a very big opportunity to perform here in front of PM Mr Modiji."





In his address, PM Modi said that India's strategy is to maintain equal closeness with all nations as compared to its previous policy of remaining equidistant.





PM Modi said, "Since last week, the Indian media is only talking about you. There is also a headline that it's the first time in 45 years that an Indian PM is visiting Poland. A lot of good things are there in my fate. I visited Austria recently. There too, an Indian PM was visiting after four decades. Situations have changed now."





"For decades, India had a policy to maintain distance from all the countries. However, the policy of today's India is to have equal closeness with all countries. The India of today wants to connect with all. Today's India talks about the development of all. Today's India is with all and thinks about the interests of all," he added.





PM Modi spoke about the progress achieved by India in the last 10 years. He expressed confidence that India will become the third-largest economy in the next few years. He also spoke about his vision for the country to become a developed nation by 2047.





He praised the Indian community for helping Indian students who were stuck in Ukraine after the war started in 2022. He called upon the Indian community to become a brand ambassador of tourism to India and be part of its growth story.





He also pointed out that Kabbadi emerged as a source of connection between the two nations as Poland is going to host the Kabaddi championship for the first time this year.





PM Modi stated, "Innovation and youth are going to give energy to the development of both nations. Today I have come to you with a big good news. Both India and Poland have agreed on a social security agreement which is going to benefit all the friends like you."





"India's wisdom is global. India's vision is global. India's culture is global. Care and compassion is global. Our ancestors gave us the mantra of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. We have considered the whole world as one family and this is visible in the policies and decisions of today's India. At the time of G20, India called for 'One Earth, One Family and One Future'," he added.





Emphasising the strengthening ties between India and Poland, he stated, "I am happy that the partnership between India and Poland is continuously increasing in areas like new technology and clean energy. Many Indian companies have invested here, created jobs, many Polish companies have created opportunities in India."





"Tomorrow, I am going to meet President Duda ji and the Prime Minister. Through these meetings, the wonderful India-Poland partnership will be further strengthened. PM Tusk is a good friend of India. I have met Donald Tusk when he served as President of the European Council," he added.





He said that Indians are known for their efforts, actions and empathy. He stated that Indians are bringing laurels to the country through their efforts.





He called empathy an identity of Indians and added that India is the first country which extends a helping hand when any country faces a crisis in the world. He recalled how India sent medicines and vaccines to over 150 nations during COVID-19 pandemic.





"Empathy is also an identity of us Indians. Whenever there is a crisis in any country in the world, India is the first country which extends a helping hand. When Covid came, India said, Humanity first. We sent medicines and vaccines to more than 150 countries of the world. Wherever there is an earthquake or any disaster in the world, India has only one mantra: Humanity first. If there is a war, India says - Humanity first and in this spirit, India helps the citizens all over the world," PM Modi stated.





The Prime Minister also recalled how Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja gave shelter to Polish women and children during World War II. He stated that he is still remembered as 'Good Maharaja' in Poland.





"Jamsaheb is still remembered as 'Dobry or Good Maharaja' in Poland. During World War II, when Poland faced difficulties, when thousands of women and children from Poland were wandering from place to place for shelter, Jamsaheb, Digvijay Singh Ranjit Singh Jadeja ji came forward. He had built a special camp for Polish women and children and he told the women and children of the camp that just as the people of Nava Nagar call me Bapu, I am your Bapu too," he stated.





"I have been meeting family members of Jamsaheb. They have showered me with love. A few months ago, I went to meet present Jam Saheb, his room still has an image related to Poland. I am happy to know that Jam Saheb's path has been kept alive by Poland," he added.





PM Modi arrived in Poland on Wednesday, the first Indian leader to visit the Central European country in 45 years. His visit to Warsaw, comes as India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.





Members of the Indian diaspora greeted PM Modi and he reciprocated their affection. The Prime Minister waved to the gathering and also shook hands with some of those present. The members of the Indian community raised slogans lauding PM Modi, and chanted "Bharat mata ki jai" slogans.





During his visit to Poland, he laid wreaths at Jamsaheb of Nawanagar Memorial and Kolhapur Memorial in Warsaw, two places that commemorate the shared history between India and Poland.





He paid tribute to the Dobry Maharaja Memorial in Warsaw. The memorial, located at the Square of the Good Maharaja is a remembrance to the deep respect and gratitude that the people and government of Poland have for the Jamsaheb of Nawanagar (modern day Jam Nagar) Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release.





During second World World War, the Jamsaheb provided shelter to over a thousand Polish children and he is remembered as the Dobry (Good) Maharaja in Poland. At the memorial, Prime Minister met with the descendants of polish people who were given shelter by the Jamsaheb. He also laid a wreath and paid tribute at the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino in Warsaw.





MEA stated, "This monument commemorates the sacrifice and valour of soldiers from Poland, India and other countries who fought alongside each other in the famous Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy during the Second World War. The Prime Minister's visit to the Monument underscores the shared history and deep-rooted ties between India and Poland that continue to inspire many."





