The first step in this exercise would be that the defence ministry would accord acceptance of necessity or AON to the Indian Navy





New Delhi: With 'Project Delta', its plan to augment its submarine fleet, delayed beyond 2027 due to Russia’s war with Ukraine, the Indian Navy has approached the government for approval to build two nuclear-powered conventionally armed submarines or SSNs to deter the country’s adversaries in the Indo-Pacific.





While the 30-year-old submarine plan approved by the Modi government in 2015 sanctions six SSNs in the Indo-Pacific, the first step is the acceptance of necessity (AoN) for two SSNs. The matter has been raised at the apex level and consultations are on to expedite the process.





India’s second nuclear-powered nuclear missile-armed submarine, SSBN (nuclear-powered submarines armed with ballistic missiles) INS Arighat, will be commissioned shortly with the first SSBN, INS Arihant, already patrolling the deep waters of Indo-Pacific. India’s third SSBN, INS Aridaman, is also all set to be commissioned early next year as part of the country’s formidable nuclear triad.





While the proposed lease of Russian Akula class SSNs (this is what was termed Project Delta) was delayed due to Russian preoccupation with the Ukraine war and technological sanctions that may last at least till 2028, the Indian Navy has taken a decision to build SSNs after building three more Kalvari (Scorpene) class diesel-electric submarines at Mazagon Dockyards in Mumbai.





The principal reason for Indian national security planners opting for SSNs is that a nuclear attack submarine's range is limited by crew endurance, supplies and waste disposal, while conventional attack submarines surface for recharging of batteries every second day. The speed of SSNs is 20 knots under water but the SSKs or diesel-electric submarines only register four to five knots even with air-independent propulsion.





Given that the Chinese Navy has plans to send long-range patrols to the Indian Ocean and has already equipped Pakistan with Yuan-class SSKs, India needs to build deterrence against these principal adversaries and counter them. A Chinese Song class submarine participated in a naval exercise with Pakistan last year with the submarine practising bottoming at Karachi harbour as part of an attack demonstration to the Pakistan Navy. Bangladesh has acquired two Ming-class submarines from China.





Another reason for the focus on SSNs is that SSBNs are only for nuclear deterrence and are part of India’s second-strike capability. India’s first four SSBNs, all Arihant class will be equipped with 750 km range K-15 ballistic missiles, while the next class will be equipped with 3000 km range K-4 ballistic missiles.





India also needs SSNs as the Chinese submarines are using Ombai-Wetar straits, off the coast of QUAD ally Australia, to enter undetected into the Indian Ocean and have been surveying the 90 degrees East Ridge as well as South Indian Ocean, as far as the west coast of Africa. While the Modi government understands the requirement for SSNs for India’s deterrence, it is for the Indian Navy to convince Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and India’s national security planners to take the next step.





