Indian Navy Approves Mazagon Dock To Build 6 Submarines Worth ₹60,000 Crore With German Collaboration
In a major development, the Indian Navy has cleared the state-owned Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) to build six submarines with the projected cost up to ₹60,000 crore. The decision follows the completion of trials for submarines under Project 75 India, according to defence sources.
The deal is crucial for India to counter the increasing influence of China and Pakistan in the Indian Ocean Region.
MDL, in partnership with Germany's ThyssenKrupp, was competing against Larsen & Toubro and Navantia. The Indian government is focused on enhancing public sector units for job creation and technology development.
India plans to acquire six advanced conventional submarines equipped with an Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) system, allowing them to stay underwater longer than previous models without AIP.
Project 75 India aims to acquire diesel-electric attack submarines with AIP technology, making them larger and more advanced than current models.
Earlier, India’s nuclear submarine programme has been advancing with the imminent commissioning of its second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), the INS Arighat.
The INS Arighat, India's second indigenously built SSBN, is currently in the final stages of trials and upgrades as required by the Indian Navy. According to sources, the submarine is expected to be officially commissioned into service within the next two months.
Spain's Navantia Fails To Meet Navy's AIP Requirements
Spanish shipbuilder Navantia is currently facing significant challenges in its bid to supply submarines to the Indian Navy, particularly regarding its Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) system. Recent trials have revealed that Navantia's offering does not meet the mandatory requirements set by the Indian Navy, specifically the need for a sea-proven AIP system.
During the competitive bidding process, it was noted that Navantia lacks a submarine equipped with an operational AIP at this time. This has raised concerns, as the Indian Navy requires a proven technology to ensure the submarines can operate effectively underwater for extended periods without surfacing
. Although Navantia has conducted successful land-based trials of its AIP technology, the integration of this system onto submarines is still in progress, with the first operational deployment not expected until 2025.
The shortcomings in Navantia's AIP capabilities have allowed Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) to gain a competitive edge in the submarine procurement project. TKMS has demonstrated its technologies effectively, moving forward in the selection process. The Indian Navy's Project 75 India aims to acquire six advanced submarines, and the ability to meet AIP requirements is crucial for the success of this initiative.
