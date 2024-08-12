



In a major development, the Indian Navy has cleared the state-owned Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) to build six submarines with the projected cost up to ₹60,000 crore. The decision follows the completion of trials for submarines under Project 75 India, according to defence sources.





The deal is crucial for India to counter the increasing influence of China and Pakistan in the Indian Ocean Region.





MDL, in partnership with Germany's ThyssenKrupp, was competing against Larsen & Toubro and Navantia. The Indian government is focused on enhancing public sector units for job creation and technology development.





India plans to acquire six advanced conventional submarines equipped with an Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) system, allowing them to stay underwater longer than previous models without AIP.





Project 75 India aims to acquire diesel-electric attack submarines with AIP technology, making them larger and more advanced than current models.





Earlier, India’s nuclear submarine programme has been advancing with the imminent commissioning of its second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), the INS Arighat.





The INS Arighat, India's second indigenously built SSBN, is currently in the final stages of trials and upgrades as required by the Indian Navy. According to sources, the submarine is expected to be officially commissioned into service within the next two months.



