



SAAB has expressed its readiness to produce 20-25 Gripen-E fighter jets per year for the Indian Air Force (IAF) if selected for the Medium Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) tender





This is a significant statement considering the current global supply chain challenges faced by the aerospace industry. SAAB's commitment highlights its confidence in its production capabilities and its desire to be a long-term partner for India's defence needs.





SAAB, the Swedish aerospace company, has announced its readiness to produce 25 Gripen-E fighter jets per year for the Indian Air Force (IAF) if selected for the Medium Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program. This commitment aligns with India's Make in India initiative, which aims to enhance indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





SAAB's production facility in Linköping is equipped to meet the anticipated high demand from the IAF. The company has expressed confidence in its ability to manufacture between 20 to 25 Gripen-E jets annually, which would significantly contribute to expanding India's fighter jet fleet over the coming years. This production rate is particularly appealing as the IAF is looking for a minimum of 18 jets per year from the winning bidder.





SAAB's production capability is supported by its plans to establish a robust network of local partners in India, aiming to create a world-class manufacturing base for the Gripen-E. This involves engaging with various suppliers in sectors like electronic warfare and avionics, which are crucial for the aircraft's operational effectiveness.





The Gripen-E is recognized for its cost-effectiveness and advanced features, making it a competitive option in the ongoing tender for new fighter aircraft. The program not only focuses on acquiring aircraft but also emphasizes technology transfer and local production, fostering collaboration with Indian defence industries. This strategic approach is crucial for enhancing India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





In summary, SAAB's commitment to producing Gripen-E jets in India represents a significant opportunity for both the company and the Indian defence sector, potentially leading to a robust partnership in military aviation. Saab's readiness to produce 25 Gripen-E jets per year reflects its strategic focus on India as a key market, despite previous setbacks in partnerships. The company's commitment to local manufacturing and technology transfer aligns with India's defence modernization goals, potentially enhancing its position in the competitive landscape of military aviation.





