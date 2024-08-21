by Vinay Sadham





India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing a new long-range surface-to-air missile for the Indian Navy, boasting a range exceeding 250 km. This advanced missile will also be capable of intercepting Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles (ASBMs) travelling at speeds up to Mach 7, providing a formidable shield for warships against a wide range of aerial threats. The missile is likely the naval version of a missile from the Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) system being developed under Project Kusha. Project Kusha encompasses three long-range air defence missiles with ranges of 150 km, 250-300 km, and 400 km, drawing parallels to the Russian S-400 system.





While DRDO is simultaneously working on a ballistic missile defence shield to protect India from long-range nuclear-tipped missiles, the LRSAM system will significantly enhance India’s defences against tactical and short-range ballistic missiles, particularly during their terminal phase. The development of this naval variant is especially crucial given the increasing threat posed by ASBMs.





India's Ballistic Missile Defence system components includes Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) missile for high altitude interception, and Advanced Air Defence (AAD) Missile for lower altitude interception





Growing Threat of Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles





Ballistic missiles, known for their high speeds and heavy payload capacities, follow a predetermined trajectory to deliver warheads to their targets. Traditionally used for land-based targets, these missiles have been repurposed for anti-ship roles in recent years to effectively breach enemy air defences and damage warships using kinetic energy. These repurposed missiles are termed Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles.





China was the first to develop ASBMs, recognizing their potential to counter advanced naval capabilities. The country has deployed several types, including the short-range CM-401, medium-range DF-21D, and YJ-21. These missiles have varying ranges and payload capacities, tailored to target different types of naval vessels. The DF-21D, for example, has been dubbed the “carrier killer” due to its ability to strike aircraft carriers at long distances.





Iran has also claimed to possess similar missiles, which it touts as a means to counter the naval presence of the United States and its allies in the Persian Gulf. The Houthis, a rebel group in Yemen, have employed these weapons to target commercial vessels in the Red Sea during their campaign against Israel and its allies. This development has raised concerns about the proliferation of ASBM technology to non-state actors and its implications for global maritime security.





The United States is also developing the anti-ship version of its short-range Precision Strike Missile (PrSM). ASBMs’ speed, accuracy, and destructive potential make them a significant threat to navies worldwide, necessitating robust countermeasures.





Indian Navy’s Efforts To Counter ASBM Threats





In response to the growing ASBM threat, the Indian Navy is intensifying its efforts to bolster its defences against ballistic missile threats. Last year, the DRDO and Indian Navy successfully tested the Naval Ballistic Missile Defence System, which is capable of intercepting nuclear missiles in space and within the Earth’s atmosphere, offering a robust sea-based defence. This successful test demonstrated India’s capability to protect its naval assets from long-range missile threats, enhancing the overall security of its maritime operations.





While the naval BMD system is specifically designed to counter nuclear-tipped missiles and ASBMs, the naval long-range surface-to-air missile will have dual capability similar to the American SM-6. The new missile, capable of intercepting aircraft at long distances and intercepting ballistic missiles in their terminal phases, will act as a lower-tier defence against ballistic missiles, providing a comprehensive multi-layered defence system.





The ongoing development of long-range air defence systems underscores India’s commitment to securing its maritime interests. These advanced missile systems will enable the Indian Navy to address high-speed threats from contemporary ASBMs, ensuring the protection of its fleet in hostile environments. Integrating these systems into the navy’s defence architecture will enhance its ability to operate in contested waters, maintaining the strategic advantage.





