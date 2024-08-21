TEJAS fighter jet with a simulated image of AESA radar integrated into its Radome





Virupaksha radar will be a steering AESA Radar which will incorporate both beam and radar steering thus providing a larger side on coverage





Virupaksha is an upscaled version of the LRDE's Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar that has already been installed on the TEJAS and hence, it is expected to track, detect, and monitor targets at a much longer range with far better accuracy.





India's Virupaksha radar is set to revolutionise the country's fleet of Su-30MKI fighter jets given its leap in technology that would allow these aircraft to fire multiple air-to-air or air-to-ground missiles at targets besides doubling their ability to track, detect and neutralise threats from the adversary, military pundits have said.





Designing of the Virupaksha radar has started under a "Make in India" project, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) through its sister organisation, Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) in cooperation with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).





India is already at an advanced stage in the development of the Virupaksha radar and LRDE is about to fit the prototype of this radar on the Sukhoi-30MKI combat aircraft.





Key Features And Capabilities





Long-Range Surveillance: The Virupaksha radar is primarily intended for long-range surveillance and tracking of aerial targets, which will enhance the situational awareness of the Su-30MKI fleet.





Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA): This radar will utilize Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, which offers advantages such as greater range and improved performance compared to traditional Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) systems. The AESA technology allows for simultaneous tracking of multiple targets and enhances the aircraft's ability to engage threats effectively. This helps in Reduced size, Weight, and Power (SWAP) on account integration of GaN technology.





Enhanced Weaponry Integration: The introduction of the Virupaksha radar will enable the Su-30MKI jets to fire multiple air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, thereby doubling their capability to track, detect, and neutralize threats.





Indigenous Development: The radar is part of India's Make in India initiative, aiming to bolster indigenous defence capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign technology.





Upgrade Program: The IAF plans to upgrade 84 Su-30MKI aircraft with this radar as part of a larger modernization effort, which is estimated to cost around ₹65,000 crore.





This upgrade will include various systems with a significant proportion of indigenous content.



