



Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is currently in discussions with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and another Indian company to establish a Passenger-To-Freighter (P2F) conversion facility for wide-body aircraft in India. This initiative aims to tap into the growing market for converting passenger aircraft into freighters, which is a significant area of expertise for IAI.





Potential Partnerships And Timeline





IAI is considering IndiGo and Air India as potential partners for this facility. The company hopes to have the P2F conversion facility operational within the next two years. Additionally, IAI is also interested in setting up an engine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in India, further expanding its operational footprint in the region.





Market Context





The demand for P2F conversions is on the rise, driven by the increasing need for dedicated freighter aircraft. IAI has already begun converting Boeing-777s, which can carry up to 100 tons of cargo, marking a significant step in their global P2F conversion efforts. This move aligns with IAI's strategy to enhance its capabilities and meet the expected growth in the freighter aircraft market.





The collaboration between IAI and HAL represents a strategic effort to leverage India's aviation market while addressing the global demand for cargo aircraft conversions.





Agencies







