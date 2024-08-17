



New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed his wishes on India's 78th Independence Day, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.





PM Modi said that he discussed the current situation in West Asia and emphasized on the need to de-escalate the situation with his Israeli counterpart.





In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Appreciate PM @netanyahu's phone call and warm wishes on India's 78th Independence Day. We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Emphasized on the need to de-escalate the situation. Reiterated our call for immediate release of all hostages, ceasefire and need for continued humanitarian assistance."





PM Modi called for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, the statement said.





The statement added that the two leaders also discussed various aspects of the bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and agreed to remain in touch.





Several leaders from across the globe wished India on the occasion and stressed building even stronger ties with New Delhi in the coming years.





French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first leaders to wish on the occasion and expressed his eagerness to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve the ambitious goals set for the strategic partnership between the two nations.





Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended her greetings to all Indians on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day and affirmed that India-Italy strategic partnership is an important pillar for the future.





Russian President Vladimir Putin extended greetings to India stating that Moscow attaches great importance to the relations of a particularly privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi and intends to further develop ties.





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also wished India on the auspicious occasion and emphasised that Canada is home to over 1.3 million people of Indian origin.





