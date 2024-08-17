



Colombo: The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, India, and Kankesanthurai (KKS) in Sri Lanka has resumed, the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said in a statement on Friday.





The ferry "Sivagangai" completed its maiden voyage from Nagapattinam to KKS, marking a significant step in enhancing India-Sri Lanka maritime connectivity and fostering people-to-people ties.





"Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai ferry service resumes! The ferry 'Sivagangai' completed its maiden journey from Nagapattinam to KKS, marking a significant step in strengthening India-Sri Lanka ties through enhanced maritime connectivity, fostering P2P ties & boosting economic collaboration," the Embassy said in a post on X.





The Governments of India and Sri Lanka have invested in upgrading facilities at the Nagapattinam and KKS ports, respectively.





The service, initially launched on October 14, 2023, was briefly halted due to adverse weather conditions and subsequent delays.





The high-speed ferry, operated by the Shipping Corporation of India, has a capacity of 150 passengers and covers approximately 60 nautical miles (110 km) distance in about 3.5 hours, depending on sea conditions.





According to MEA, the high-speed ferry operated by the Shipping Corporation of India has a capacity of 150 passengers.





The distance of about 60 nm (110 Km) between Nagapattinam and KKS will be covered in approx. 3.5 hours depending on sea conditions. In order to commence the service, the Government of India supported the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board in upgrading facilities at the Nagapattinam port. Similarly, the Government of Sri Lanka has created the necessary infrastructure at the port of KKS.





The announcement of the Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai ferry was made when Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited India in July 2023.





Both governments had also affirmed to continue to work towards the commencement of ferry services between other ports, including the traditional route between Rameswaram- Talaimannar.





Earlier in July this year, Geshan Dissanayake, Minister Commercial of the island country's High Commission in India, had said, "Currently, we are going to resume the ferry service from Nagapattinam to Kankesanthurai and we are also repairing Talaimannar Pier as well...Historically it (connected) Talaimannar from Rameswaram, so that will also happen in the future."





(With Inputs From Agencies)







