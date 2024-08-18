



Srinagar: In a significant development for the region’s technological landscape, Greenovator Incubation Foundation, NIT Srinagar, and Chinar Quantum AI convened a high-level meeting to accelerate efforts toward launching Jammu and Kashmir’s first satellite.





Held at the Greenovator Incubation Foundation Conference Room at NIT Srinagar, the event gathered key industry leaders, innovators, and academia to discuss startup ecosystems and advancements in satellite technology.





Leaders of Greenovator Incubation Foundation, NIT Srinagar, and Chinar Quantum AI in a high-level meeting at NIT Srinagar on August 16, 2024.





Dr Saad Parvez, Principal Investigator of Greenovator Incubation Foundation, opened the forum by highlighting the role of fundamental business values—such as attitude, belief, commitment, and determination—in fostering innovation and operational excellence within organizations.





Professor MA Shah, a distinguished academic, urged stakeholders to adopt a strategic shift toward emerging technologies, advocating for professionals and students to embrace new advancements to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving market. His call to action resonated with the audience, emphasizing the critical importance of bridging traditional industries with cutting-edge technology.





A highlight of the session was the presentation by Dr Rukhsan ul Haq, founder of the Kashmiri Institute of Mathematical Sciences, who shared his inspiring journey from Kashmir to IBM Quantum. Dr Haq’s presentation shed light on Chinar Quantum AI’s ongoing efforts to address the region’s skills gap, offering comprehensive training programs to equip students and professionals with the knowledge needed to thrive in the quantum technology space.





Shahid Abbas Mir, CEO of Greenovator Incubation Foundation, reinforced the central role that entrepreneurship and innovation play in driving regional economic growth, particularly in the context of technological advancement. His insights set the stage for a broader discussion on how Jammu and Kashmir can emerge as a hub for innovation in the space industry.





The event concluded with discussions on a potential collaboration between Greenovator Incubation Foundation (GIF), Chinar Quantum AI (CQAI), and the Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA). These organizations are set to work together toward the ambitious goal of launching Jammu & Kashmir’s first satellite, marking a significant milestone in the region’s technological and entrepreneurial journey.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







