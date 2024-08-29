



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Hungarian MP, Balazs Orban in New Delhi on Thursday.





Jaishankar, as he met Orban, appreciated his interest in India-Hungary historical connect.





"Glad to meet Hungarian MP @BalazsOrban_HU today in Delhi," Jaishankar wrote on X.





"A good conversation on our perspectives of the world. Appreciate his interest in our historical connect," the External Affairs minister said.





In March this year, a parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, RS Harivansh, visited Hungary from March 7-8 on the invitation from Istvan Yakab, Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly.





Harivansh was accompanied by two Rajya Sabha members, Ashok Bajpai and Lt Gen (Retd) DP Vats, along with Rajya Sabha Secretary-General PC Mody.





According to Rajya Sabha Secretariat, the main engagements of the delegation included a meeting with Istvan Jakab, interaction with the Hungarian-Indian Friendship Group of the Hungarian National Assembly chaired by Peter Cseresnyes, and a comprehensive parliamentary tour to get detailed insights into the parliamentary traditions of Hungary.





In his interaction with the Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly, Harivansh highlighted the importance of parliamentary cooperation as one of the key pillars of vibrant bilateral relations between India and Hungary.





Diplomatic relations between India and Hungary are warm, friendly, multi-faceted and substantive, which marked the 75th anniversary of the agreement in 2023. There have been regular parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.





Zsolt Nemeth, President of the Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs of the Hungarian Parliament, visited India in January 2024.





