The Indian military is poised for a significant leap in its defence capabilities, with the first prototype of the country’s most advanced indigenous fighter jet expected to be ready in the next four years. The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is expected to be ready by 2028.





The 5.5-generation AMCA, weighing 27 tons, will be India's first stealth fighter, equipped with cutting-edge features. The DRDO is currently seeking development and production partners to collaborate on this ambitious project.





A high-level meeting between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the DRDO thoroughly reviewed the AMCA project, alongside other aircraft development initiatives.





Furthermore, the fifth-generation AMCA is anticipated to enter production by 2035, according to sources.





Meanwhile, the timeline for India's indigenous fighter aircraft projects is progressing steadily.





The first prototype of the advanced TEJAS MK-2, which will feature a significant amount of indigenous weaponry and sensors, is slated for its maiden flight in March 2026. Mass production of the TEJAS MK-2 is expected to commence by mid-2029, top defence officials said.





The TEJAS MK-2 is designed as an upgraded version of the existing TEJAS fighter jet. It is expected to be a heavier and more advanced aircraft with improved indigenous combat capabilities. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are spearheading its development. Unlike its predecessor, the TEJAS MK-1A, which is powered by the GE-404 engine, the TEJAS MK-2 will boast a more powerful and advanced engine.





The TEJAS MK-1A fighter aircraft is set to be deployed at the Nal airbase in Rajasthan's Bikaner, near the Pakistan border. The first squadron of these aircraft is planned for deployment at this location, ensuring the Indian Air Force can effectively address any threats from the western frontier. The public sector undertaking has already received orders for 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, with a total of 180 to be produced, following the Defence Acquisition Council's clearance of 97 additional planes.





